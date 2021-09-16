Two raccoons in Easthampton test positive for rabies

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A second raccoon tested positive for rabies in Easthampton after a person was exposed.

The Easthampton Department of Health said they were notified of one human and two domestic pet exposures to the infected wild animal on Friday. Results from a state testing lab on Monday showed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

Another human exposure to a possibly rabid raccoon was also reported on Monday, results from a state testing lab on Wednesday showed the second raccoon was positive for rabies. Both exposures occurred in the areas of Clark Street and East Greene Street, according to health officials.

If you or your pet come in contact with wildlife, you’re asked to call the Easthampton Police Department’s non-emergency line at 413-527-1212.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a very serious disease that affects the brain and spinal cord of mammals (if an animal has hair or fur, it is a mammal). Cats, dogs, raccoons, coyotes and foxes are mammals, as are people. Rabies is caused by a virus and almost always causes death. Rabies is usually a disease of animals, but it can spread from an infected animal to a person.

How is rabies spread?

Rabies spreads when an animal with rabies bites another animal or person. The rabies virus is in the saliva (spit) of infected animals. Infected animals can also spread rabies if their saliva gets into a scratch or other wound, or the eyes, nose or mouth of another person or animal.

Does rabies cause death in people in the U.S.?

Yes, but it is very rare for people to get rabies in the United States. Of the 55,000 people who die of rabies every year around the world, only one or two of those deaths occur in the United States.

How common is rabies in animals in Massachusetts?

Fairly common. Since 1992, more than 5,000 animals have tested positive for rabies in Massachusetts. Most of these cases occurred in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, woodchucks and foxes, but every year some pets (especially cats) and farm animals also get rabies. Fortunately, there is a vaccine to protect dogs and cats from rabies.

Can you tell if an animal is rabid?

You cannot tell if an animal has rabies just by looking at it. Rabid animals may act strangely after the virus affects their brains, or they may seem just fine. Sometimes, rabid animals may aggressively attack people or other animals. Sometimes, a test is done on an animal’s brain to find out if it had rabies.

How is rabies prevented in people?

After a person is exposed to rabies, they can be given shots (called “immune globulin”) around the bite or scratch to help fight the virus where it entered the body. They will also get 4 or 5 vaccinations (shots) in their arm over several weeks. These shots will also help the person fight the virus. As long as the shots are given before the person starts to get sick, this will prevent them from getting rabies. If a person does not get the shots and then gets sick with rabies, there is no effective treatment. Rabies is almost always fatal.

What should you do if you think you’ve been exposed to rabies?

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal:

Wash the wound with soap and water right away for ten minutes

Call your health care provider or local board of health. They can help you determine if you need to be treated for a rabies exposure

Your local animal control officer may be able to catch the animal that scratched or bit you. Wild animals should be tested immediately for rabies. Cats, dogs, ferrets and cows can be watched for 10 days. If they stay healthy, they did not expose you to rabies

What should you do if you think your pet has been exposed to rabies?

If your pet is bitten or scratched by another animal:

Call your veterinarian to help you determine if the animal needs medical attention.

Your local animal control officer may be able to catch the animal that scratched or bit your pet. Wild animals should be tested immediately for rabies.

In some cases, it may be necessary to confine your animal and watch it to see if it develops signs of rabies. Your local animal inspector can help you determine if this is necessary.

How can you help prevent rabies in Massachusetts?