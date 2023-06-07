HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tom Cosenzi Scholarship has announced that two students will receive a scholarship to attend college this fall.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Tommy Car Auto Group, the Tom Cosenzi Scholarship was created to honor the memory of Thomas E. Cosenzi who passed away in 2009. After he passed, the ownership of the TommyCar Auto Group was passed to his children, Carla and Thomas, and his legacy of giving back to the community.

This scholarship has awarded more than $18,000 to local students, and TommyCar Auto offers scholarships to graduating high school students who plan on going to a two‑year or four‑year College, University, or Trade School.

The fund is open to two schools that are located in the communities where the Auto Group has dealerships, Hopkins Academy in Hadley and Northampton High School in Northampton. This year’s recipients are Daisy Venditti of Hopkins Academy and Wesley Parent of Northampton High School.

Venditti will be going to the University of Massachusetts in the fall, and Parent plans on going to Worcester Polytechnic Institute. They will both be joined by TommyCar Auto co-owner, Carla Cosenzi, Kayla Currie, the Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Joseph Scibelli, the General Manager at Northampton Volkswagen, Robert Fleming, the General Manager at Country Nissan, Anissa Giannini, the General Sales Manager of Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley, and Michael Paquette, the General Sales Manager at Hyundai for a recognition breakfast.

“The Tom Cosenzi Scholarship is dedicated to assisting high school graduates in furthering their education,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of Tommy Car Auto Group. “The combination of academic achievement and community leadership exhibited by these students underscores the core values of this scholarship.”

The breakfast will be held at the Esselon Café in Hadley beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.