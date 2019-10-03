Two suspected heroin dealers arrested in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing criminal charges after a police investigation into drug sales in Ware Thursday afternoon.

According to Ware Chief of Police Shawn Crevier, officers arrested Alan Lloyd and Ralph Anderson for their alleged involvement in the sales of heroin. Chief Crevier added that the officers located a large amount of heroin consistent with that of a heroin distribution business.

Lloyd is facing charges including distribution of heroin and conspiracy to violate a drug law. His bail is set at $1,000.

Anderson is charged with possession of heroin (subsequent offense) and conspiracy to violate a drug law. Bail for him is $500.

The two men are scheduled to be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Friday.