SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify two shoplifting suspects.

According to the Southampton Police Department, two shoplifting incidents at a local package store around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday were caught on camera. The suspects left in a dark blue compact sedan.

(Southampton Police Department)

(Southampton Police Department)

(Southampton Police Department)

(Southampton Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120, you can also remain anonymous.