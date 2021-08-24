Two swimming areas in Amherst closed due to high bacteria levels

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Swimming areas at Puffer’s Pond and Wentworth Farm are closed to swimmers until further notice after high bacteria levels were found in the water.

The water quality test came back Tuesday to be higher than acceptable levels during routine water samples, according to the Town of Amherst as of Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Results from the swimming areas at Puffer’s Pond, Summer (north) Beach and State (south) Beach and Wentworth Farm on Stanley Street came back with elevated bacteria levels.

Puffer’s Pond, also known as Factory Hollow Pond, is approximately 11 acres in size with an average depth of 5 feet and a maximum depth of more than 20 feet. It is the largest open water body in Amherst that allows fishing, canoeing, and swimming.

Puffer’s Pond rules and regulations when swimming resumes, include the following: