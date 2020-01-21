Two taken to hospital after crash in Pelham

PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a car accident at the intersection of Route 202 and Amherst Road in Pelham Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pelham Police Department, both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free one of the injured people out of their car.

Shutesbury, Belchertown, and Massachusetts State Police were called in to assist Pelham police. Officers are still looking into what led up to the crash.