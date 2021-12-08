Two woman hospitalized after fraternity house party in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst police are investigating after two women were taken to the hospital after a party was held at fraternity house.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Amherst Police Detective William Menard, officers conducted a search warrant on 20 Allen Street at around 1:20 p.m. Friday after being denied entry at 1:20 a.m. by uncooperative college aged men for a report of an unresponsive woman in need of medical attention.

When the search warrant was conducted at the satellite fraternity house for Alpha Epsilon Pi, officers found what appeared to be an underage drinking party taking place. The woman was found at a nearby house where she was taken by party hosts of the fraternity. She was taken to Holyoke Hospital by paramedics of the Amherst Fire Department.

Officers learned another woman was who attended the party, was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with assistance by UMass Police.

Amherst Detectives reported health and safety violations within the building and residents were ordered to vacate by town inspectors after it was deemed uninhabitable.

The investigation is being conducted by Amherst Detectives, members of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, UMass Police, Amherst Fire Department, and Amherst building inspectors.