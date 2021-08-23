Two wounded in shooting at Hadley Walmart

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were wounded and two other people have been detained by police, following a reported shooting at the Walmart store on Route 9 in Hadley Sunday night.

According to Hadley Police Lieutenant Mitchell Kuc, officers received several 911 calls about possible shots fired inside the store just after 10:00 P.M.

Kuc says police were able to get a description of the suspects’ vehicle from people who saw the incident, and that vehicle was found a short time later, with the driver and passenger being detained.

While taking the two into custody, a separate vehicle drove into the parking lot containing two people who had been shot. Police quickly redirected their focus to assisting the injured. 22News reached out to Hadley Police for the status of the two victims, but were unable to retrieve a comment on the matter.

Following the incident, a section of Route 9 between East Street and Mill Valley Road was closed for nearly two hours. Kuc says the investigation both at the Walmart and the alleged shooter’s car led to the discovery of two handguns were located as well as undisclosed amounts of substances believed to be heroin and cocaine.