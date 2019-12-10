U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service halts demolition of Hadley Bri-Mar stable

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service has temporarily halted its decision to demolish a building in Hadley that houses barn swallows.

The public now has 30 days to submit a comment on whether the federal agency should keep a nesting habitat for barn swallows. Just days after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it will demolish and remove Bri-Mar stable in Hadley, they announced a 30-day public review.

The former stable has become home to a colony of barn swallows, a species in steep decline in New England. On December 4, the federal agency announced plans to remove the stable at the Fort River Division of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge due to poor building conditions.

It’s where nearly 40 pairs of barn swallow nested this year. But, under the National Environmental Policy Act, the decision must first be made available for public comment.

Andrew French, Manager at the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge told 22News that the public review will allow residents time to look over all of the information.

“The 30-day public review is a period of time that gives people time to look over information relevant to the decision and during the period of time we won’t take any action to start implementing the decision,” said French.

An organization, Save our Swallows, which doesn’t want the building to be torn down is urging the public to submit comments to Fish and Wildlife during the next 30 days to keep the stable.

Fish and Wildlife will make a decision at the beginning of the new year.