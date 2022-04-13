NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More western Massachusetts communities are speaking up to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday evening in Northampton, the community came together in front of Memorial Hall for a flag-raising to show solidarity with the Ukrainians. People there called for an end to the suffering and raise awareness to support the humanitarian efforts overseas.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra of Northampton told 22News, “We are a sanctuary city and we believe in open arms. Anything that we can do to support the people of Ukraine, any refugees that are fleeing, we will gladly do.”

Tanya Dragan Voyevidka, Ukrainian Flag Raising Organizer said, “There are so many people who have come forward and are doing anything and everything to help. It really makes me hope for humanity, it gives me a good feeling. Slava Ukraini, heroyam slava!” The end of Tanya’s quote translates to, “Glory to Ukraine, glory to the Heroes.”