AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine are currently touring the United States and next Friday, this world renowned orchestra will perform at the University of Massachusetts Fine Arts Center.

The concert includes Ukrainian composer Thomas de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto, written as a plea for peace in World War II, Brahms’ “Tragic Overture” and Dvorak’s Symphony. In the midst of a war back in these musicians home country, their music is bringing entertainment and cultural richness across the U.S.

For UMass, this is an opportunity to showcase some of the world’s best music while also setting an example for it’s student body and local community.

Jamilla Deria, Executive Director of the UMass Fine Arts Center, told 22News, “Support art that really makes the world a better place, this presentation this concert that’s happening on February 10th really reflects not only our ability to support important artists and obviously an important orchestra but also give voice to the issues that we are all aware of.”

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the February 10th.