AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass is making adjustments to its operations on campus in response to the coronavirus threat.

The chancellors of the UMass campuses in Amherst, Boston Dartmouth, and Lowell announced Friday that the university will adjust student room, board, and parking fees following the closure of residence halls.

The adjustments will decrease university revenues by about $70-million in the current fiscal year.