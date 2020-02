AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst received state approval Wednesday to add another bachelor’s degree to its curriculum.

The Massachusetts Department of High Education approved a new Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Technology.

The new four-year program will include two years at the UMass Amherst campus and two years at the Mount Ida Campus in Newton. The program will begin this coming fall.

Current students are also eligible to transfer from other animal science majors.