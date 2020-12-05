UMass Amherst begins spring semester preparations

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 fall semester is over at UMass Amherst and while students celebrate their last finals, it’s unclear what next semester will bring.

It seemed like a collective sigh of relief for students on what has no doubt been a challenging semester. As students were taking their last final campus center was practically empty with many students either taking it from home or if they were on campus they were doing a final lab.

Online classes are no longer in session students won’t be back in until February first. Second-year graduate student Jungoo Kwak told 22News that they were a fan of the compressed structure of the fall semester.

“I actually like the compressed fall timeline and then you have the whole fall kind of to relax,” said Kwak.

Some students were looking forward to the ride home, while others like Electrical Engineering senior Jennifer Gosselin, were planning to stay nearby.

Gosselin told 22News, “(I’m) planning on staying around here. I live in central mass so it’s only like an hour away, but I’ll jump back and forth.”

Whatever their plans students like Kwak are hoping for a better spring semester.

Kwak told 22News, “I think Umass is trying to reopen a lot as well.”

The school released a plan for the spring semester in late October. While it will be mostly remote– some classes, labs, and studios will be in person, if case levels allow for it. However, some students like Civil Engineering senior, Joshua Brown, hope the school will do more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“They should suspend students if they continue to host parties because I don’t want another shutdown,” Brown told 22News.



The school is still offering asymptomatic testing for students with the exceptions of December 23, 24, 30, and 31.