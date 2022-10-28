AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst College of Nursing teamed up with the Gift of Life Marrow Registry on Friday in an effort to bolster the ranks in the fight against blood cancer.

Outside of UMass’s student union, there were tables set up to collect swabs to see if students and other community members could be a life-saving match for someone battling cancer.

No one was donating any body parts there, simply putting themselves in the database should a match come up.

Gift of Life Marrow Registry recruitment specialist, Jocelyn Messer, told 22News, “I always say you’re just donating your stem cells, but also your time. You’re not really doing more than that. It’s just a simple to way to join the registry, put yourself out there to potentially be a match for somebody, to give them that second chance at life.”

Gift of Life also told 22News that donations from younger people provide the best chance of success for patients fighting cancer.