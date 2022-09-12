AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A dedication ceremony of the Elaine Marieb College of Nursing is being held by UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy at 2 p.m. on Monday.

This ceremony officially celebrates the naming of the College of Nursing in honor of Elaine Marieb. Last year, UMass Amherst received a $21.5 million gift from the Marieb Charitable Foundation. That was the largest cash gift in UMass Amherst’s history. The gift will transform the university’s Center of Nursing and Engineering Innovation, provide support for student scholarships, and fund mentorship and research designed to access equity and excellence in nursing education.

Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy will lead the celebration, joined by dignitaries including:

Marylou Sudders, state secretary of Health and Human Services

UMass President Marty Meehan

Provost Tricia Serio

Marieb College of Nursing Dean Allison Vorderstrasse

State Rep. Mindy Domb

State Rep. John Lawn, House chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing

Karen Guliano and Frank Sup, co-directors of the Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation

Representatives of the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation

The event will take place at UMass Amherst campus in a tent adjacent to Skinner Hall and the Integrated Sciences Building on North Pleasant Street at 2 p.m.