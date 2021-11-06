UMass Amherst celebrates first homecoming since the pandemic started

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday wrapped up homecoming for UMass.

With most students were not even on campus last year because of Covid, this year was about welcoming them back.

The theme was “Together Again” as the university held its first major alumni event in two years.

“It was a fun time people would come up there’d be big crowds,” said Michael Molloy as he reflected on his time at UMass during the ’70’s. “Students and their parents and everything like that so it was a fun thing.”

He and John Short are both Season ticket holders for Minutemen football.

They were disappointed to see their team lose to URI 35 to 22, but the excitement to be back on campus for homecoming weekend hasn’t changed.

“The comradery, the family, the maroon, it makes me happy,” said class of 2020 graduate Alexander Elton.

He was back to enjoy the game, whether his team won or lost.

For the alumni visiting, this was more than just a walk down memory lane, they’re also looking ahead.

Sisters Caitlin and Emily graduated from the classes of of 2008 and 2016 respectively, they’re hoping Keegan could be a future Minuteman.

“This is the first time I brought my kid so it’s nice to show the next generation of UMass,” said Caitlin Marquedant.

“This is the first time we’ve been back since I graduated in 2016,” added Emily McBride. “Glad to be back especially after Covid and seeing people in person it’s awesome.”