UMass Amherst celebrates four years of #1 “Best Campus Food”

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — UMass Amherst is celebrating four consecutive years of being rated number-one in “best campus food” in the country.

UMass hosted other top schools in it’s “Best Campus Food Celebration” Wednesday night at it’s Hampshire dining commons. The Princeton Review has been conducting the annual student survey that has awarded UMass the number one spot, held since 2017.



22News spoke with Rob Franeck, the editor and chief of Princeton Review, and says there’s a reason why UMass dining is the best.

“They take very seriously in their role in creating a sustainable environment for students while they are here at UMass, ” said Franeck. “Taking those things that students learn as undergrads and moving with them into the world after graduation.”

Vanderbilt University, Virginia Tech, and Cornell were among the other schools that participated in the culinary event.