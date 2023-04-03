AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly appointed chancellor of UMass Amherst will be introduced at a news conference on Monday.

Dr. Javier Reyes will begin his role as UMass Amherst’s leader on July 1. Reyes is currently an interim chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), Chicago’s largest university campus, with more than 33,000 students and $440 million in research awards, according to a news release sent to 22News from UMass Amherst.

Reyes will succeed Chancellor Subbaswamy, who led UMass Amherst for 11 years. Reyes will be joined by UMass President Marty Meehan to meet and answer questions during an in-person press conference on Monday.

The conference will be held at 1:15 p.m. in the UMass Student Union, Cape Cod Lounge on the second floor.