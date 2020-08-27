UMass-Amherst Chancellor outlines reasons for budget cuts, staff reductions

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass-Amherst announced the school is facing a $168.6 million loss in the campus operating budget, and some 850 employees will be placed on furlough in the coming month, with 450 additional workers possibly also facing furlough in the future.

According to an email that UMass-Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy sent to the campus community on Thursday, the cuts are a result of the continued COVID-19 crisis.

Colleges and universities across the country are struggling financially as they try to coordinate in-person and online learning. He noted the loss of millions of dollars from housing, dining and tuition revenue, and other sources of income.

You can read the email from UMass-Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy here.