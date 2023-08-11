AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Dining brought home gold and silver following the American Culinary Federation National competition.

UMass Amherst Dining Services Chef Jeff MacDonald was one of six chefs to head to the finals of the culinary contest in July for the annual National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) conference in Baltimore. MacDonald received the gold medal for his dish of pork tenderloin, soy and cognac braise pork belly, apply compote, parsnip potato puree and Tuscan kale.

“I am incredibly proud of Jeff and his accomplishment,” Executive Chef Anthony Jung says. “As a former champion and chair of the competition, to see someone I’ve worked so closely with represent UMass at the highest level is an honor.”

The UMass Dining team also won silver for their Lunar New Year event in the Residential Dining-Special Event category. The award highlights memorable dining experiences and special events held by a college.

Credit: UMass Amherst

During the spring 2023 semester, the UMass Dining team hosted a live cooking demonstration by celebrity chef Martin Yan and will feature an authentic menu with traditional dishes from countries that celebrate the Lunar New Year.