AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Tens of thousands of fans will pack McGuirk Alumni Stadium Friday morning to celebrate the UMass Amherst Class of 2023 in a re-imagined ceremony to include everyone receiving a degree.

The 153rd undergraduate class will join with masters and doctoral program students for one giant commencement ceremony at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, some 25,000 people are expected to attend.

The program begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to last around three hours. Campus officials encourage everyone who wants to attend to arrive on campus by 7 a.m. It will be a packed house for this year’s keynote speaker, a UMass Soccer alum with a resume to rival anyone’s.

World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Briana Scurry will speak to the 7,500 undergraduate and more than 2,000 graduate students expected to attend. Scurry is known as one of the most talented soccer goalkeepers in the sport’s global history.

After a stellar career with the Minutewomen from 1990 to 1993 she made 173 international appearances for Team USA including on the team that won the first Olympic women’s soccer competition in 1996. In the 1999 World Cup Final she tended a 120-minute shutout against China making a title-sealing save when it went to a shootout at the Rose Bowl.

Throughout her career, Scurry was a champion of equality in sports and has a comeback story to tell. Her soccer career ended in 2010 when she suffered a traumatic brain injury. Since then she has taken up fierce advocacy for sports safety.