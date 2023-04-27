AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst was named 2nd Best Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) Program in the nation by RegisteredNursing.org.

RegisteredNursing.org has recently released their annual list of the best CNL Programs in the U.S. for 2023. The University of Massachusetts Amherst was listed 2nd best in the country, with the website praising the Universities program, “Deliver care to patients from youth to the elderly with an online MSN / Clinical Nurse Leader at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an emphasis on leading nursing and interdisciplinary teams and influencing healthcare policy, this program is for nurses seeking career advancement.”

According to RegisteredNursing.org, “Clinical Nurse Leaders are crucial healthcare team members, overseeing processes to improve patient outcomes. For advanced registered nurses, the CNL role is something to aspire to if you feel the call to impact quality of care through assessment, management, and leadership. Enrolling in the right MSN or DNP-level CNL program is an important part of the journey.”

This recognition is a testament the hard work and dedication of University of Massachusetts Amherst’s faculty and staff, who have worked tirelessly to provide your students with an exceptional education and prepare them for successful careers in the field of nursing, according to a release sent to 22News from RegisteredNursing.org.