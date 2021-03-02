UMass Amherst community campaign raises $452,000 to support local nonprofits organizations

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst announced a donation of $452,830 to nonprofit organizations through their UMass Amherst Community Campaign (UMACC).

A total of 551 individual donors helped the campaign and nearly $300,000 of the funds raised will go to Western Mass nonprofits with just over $200,000 staying in Hampshire County.

“When the pandemic hit, we had no idea of how it would affect UMACC. That we raised $452,000 is an outstanding accomplishment that reflects the strength of our community,” said Barbara Krauthamer, Dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

The United Way of Hampshire County (UWHC), an organization focused on eliminating poverty, donated $63,789.

“The UWHC programs that we fund help about 20,000 of our neighbors each year. UMass is the heart of this county. Your unparalleled generosity inspires us, and we can’t do our work without you. You bring hope and make this county an example of what community is all about,” said UWHC Executive Director John Bidwell.