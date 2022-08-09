AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– Pedestrian safety efforts are underway at UMass-Amherst.

A consulting company hired by the University analyzed the campus crosswalks, sidewalks and intersections to find ways to improve and implement pedestrian safety after two accidents, including a fatality, involving vehicles and students earlier this year.

Changes have already begun and most of the project should be done in the next few weeks. On Commonwealth and Massachusetts Avenues improvements include raised crosswalks; textured pavement inlay and ADA curb cuts at crosswalks; reflectorized, thermoplastic paint markings; and flashing pedestrian beacons. Signage and landscaping will be modified to improve visibility.

Drivers going to the campus this week should be prepared for delays. Traffic is being reduced to one lane and a detour will be at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Sunset Avenue beginning Wednesday, August 10 through Monday, August 22 when the entrance to Sunset Avenue when heading eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue will be closed. The exit from Sunset Avenue onto Massachusetts Avenue eastbound will remain open.