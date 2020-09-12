UMass Amherst offering fast, improved COVID-19 testing

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 outbreaks continue to happen on college campuses, UMass Amherst is trying to avoid this.

Both on and off-campus are being tested twice a week and for some students, it’s a requirement. Testing is a requirement for the small number of students who live on campus and for those who have in-person classes. But 22News spoke with students who live off-campus and they still get tested twice a week too.

It’s a familiar site, crowds of students going in and out of the Mullins Center, but this year it’s not because of hockey, it’s to get tested for COVID-19. Although there aren’t the usual number of students on and around campus – they are still a few thousand in the area so the school is determined to prevent an outbreak from happening. So they’ve expanded free asymptotic testing to all students even off-campus.

UMass Senior, Emili Vanvolkinbort, told 22News that the testing sites help ease her fears and provide peace of mind.

“I do it for my own peace of mind and I know I see people on the weekend especially so I want to get tested before I see them and after I see them so it’s been working out pretty well,” said Vanvolkinbort.

All of the testing data gets shared with a public dashboard that anyone can go on and see. For example, 22News went and looked on Friday and saw that over 31,000 tests have been conducted and there have been just 13 positive cases. Fellow UMass Senior Alicia Spitzner said that the tests offer quick results so she feels that the community of Amherst is being looked out for.

Spitzner told 22News, “If someone does end up testing positive you know pretty quickly right way they stay on top of it t keeps the number of cases down I think it’s good too for the community and the town of Amherst. It’s a piece of mind thing.”

On-campus students who are required to be tested twice a week are tracked in a database to make sure they are compliant.

Once off-campus students get tested they are also entered into the same database and will be given reminders to be tested since they are not required to do so. UMass is working with Amherst authorities to make sure off-campus students are following safety guidelines.