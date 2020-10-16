UMass Amherst fined for violating NCAA’s rules on financial aid

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has been fined for providing 12 student-athletes in men’s basketball and women’s tennis with financial aid that exceeded the full cost of attendance, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the NCAA, in total UMass provided more than $9,100 in excess of the full cost of attendance on 13 occasions over a three-year period. Four student-athletes received a higher housing rate after they moved to less-expensive off-campus housing, and eight continued to receive a fee associated with dorm phones after they moved to off-campus housing. One student-athlete received both.

The additional aid resulted in those student-athletes competing while ineligible. NCAA rules require member schools to withhold ineligible student-athletes from competition until their eligibility is restored, regardless of the school’s knowledge.

The committee said the violations occurred as a result of a former associate athletics director’s misunderstanding of financial aid rules and administrative error.

The release states that the school’s financial aid distribution and monitoring processes properly awarded aid in 98% of cases during that same time period. As a result, the committee determined that the violations did not demonstrate a failure-to-monitor violation.

UMass is now on probation for two years starting Friday, will receive a $5,000 fine, and a vacation of records of contests in which student-athletes participated while ineligible.

The university must also provide a written report containing the contests impacted, to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public release of the decision.