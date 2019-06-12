UMass Amherst football team builds beds for children in need

Hampshire County

by: Ariana Tourangeau, Nick Aresco

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – Student-athletes from the University of Massachusetts football team built 35 twin beds to benefit A Bed for Every Child on Wednesday.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts is very high and UMass wants to help those in need.

In a news release sent to 22News, the football team said they partnered with UMassFive College Federal Credit Union to give beds to children in need throughout Massachusetts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mullins Center in Amherst.

A Bed for Every Child provides beds for Massachusetts children living in poverty. For every $250 raised, a child receives a twin bed frame, mattress, pillow, and linens. The program has delivered more than 7,000 beds since 2012.

The following people were in attendance:

  • Various UMass football student-athletes
  • Walt Bell, UMass football head coach (TBD)
  • Erin Sweeney, General Manager, Mullins Center and Spectra Venue Management
  • Jon Reske, UMassFive College Federal Credit Union
  • Tina Baptista, Director, A Bed for Every Child
  • Jim Wage,  CCUA Pioneer Valley Chapter President

The beds will be distributed to children in need throughout Massachusetts. A bed for Every Child is a Massachusetts initiative that provides beds for children living in poverty.

“It’s just a small gesture that can go a long way,” said Jarvis Miller, a Minutemen linebacker. “Something that we take for granted every day is having a bed. So the fact that we can come out here for a little bit and show our courtesy is a great thing to do.”

“It means a great deal to me personally and professionally to be able to help out our community because these go within Massachusetts,” said Jim Wage, vice president of UMass Five Credit Union.

A bed for Every Child receives more than 200 requests for beds every month in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Shred your documents

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick