UMass Amherst football team builds beds for children in need







AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – Student-athletes from the University of Massachusetts football team built 35 twin beds to benefit A Bed for Every Child on Wednesday.

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts is very high and UMass wants to help those in need.

In a news release sent to 22News, the football team said they partnered with UMassFive College Federal Credit Union to give beds to children in need throughout Massachusetts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mullins Center in Amherst.

A Bed for Every Child provides beds for Massachusetts children living in poverty. For every $250 raised, a child receives a twin bed frame, mattress, pillow, and linens. The program has delivered more than 7,000 beds since 2012.

The following people were in attendance:

Various UMass football student-athletes

Walt Bell, UMass football head coach (TBD)

Erin Sweeney, General Manager, Mullins Center and Spectra Venue Management

Jon Reske, UMassFive College Federal Credit Union

Tina Baptista, Director, A Bed for Every Child

Jim Wage, CCUA Pioneer Valley Chapter President

The beds will be distributed to children in need throughout Massachusetts.

“It’s just a small gesture that can go a long way,” said Jarvis Miller, a Minutemen linebacker. “Something that we take for granted every day is having a bed. So the fact that we can come out here for a little bit and show our courtesy is a great thing to do.”

“It means a great deal to me personally and professionally to be able to help out our community because these go within Massachusetts,” said Jim Wage, vice president of UMass Five Credit Union.

A bed for Every Child receives more than 200 requests for beds every month in Massachusetts.