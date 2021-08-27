UMass Amherst freshmen return to campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the big weekend up in Amherst with UMass freshmen returning to campus Friday followed by transfer students Saturday and returning students on Sunday.
Around 5,000 students will be moving in Friday so it may be best to avoid the area. Traffic may be heavy along Route 9.
UMass Amherst
- Friday, August 27: All First-Year students move in.
- Saturday, August 28: Transfer students and Fall 2020/Spring 2021 admits move in.
- Sunday, August 29: Juniors and Seniors admitted before Fall 2020 move in.
- Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31: unassisted move-in options available to all students.
Amherst College
- Wednesday, August 25th: New students move in.
- Saturday, August 28th to August 29th: Returning students move in.
Hampshire College
- Thursday, August 26: New students move in.
- Saturday-Sunday, August 28-29: All other students move in.
Mount Holyoke College
- Wednesday, August 25 – Aug 29: New students move in.
- Thursday, August 26: Sophomore class move in.
- Friday, August 27 – Aug 28: Juniors and Seniors class move in.
Smith College
- Friday, August 27: All First-Year students move in.
- Tuesday, August 31 – Wednesday, September 1: All other students move in.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
- Saturday, August 28th: New student move in.
- Sunday, August 29th – Tuesday, August 31: All other students move in.
Westfield State University
- Thursday, August 26: New students move in.
- Sunday, August 29th: All other students move in.
Western New England University
- Wednesday, August 25: New students move in.
- Friday, August 27: Sophomores move in.
- Saturday, August 28: All other students move in.
American International College
- Friday, August 27: New students move in.
- Sunday, August 29th: All other students move in.
Springfield College
- Friday, September 3: New students move in.
- Sunday, September 5: All other students move in.