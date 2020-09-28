UMass Amherst has identified cluster of COVID-19 cases

Hampshire County

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thirteen UMass students have tested positive for COVID-19, all of them living off campus.

All 13 students are in quarantine. According to the university, many of those students are known to have socialized together at a party. The university is working closely with the town of Amherst public health officials to monitor the situation.

The university’s asymptomatic testing program is one of the largest in the state, and has conducted more than 52,000 tests since August 6.

UMass is urging students to wear face coverings and practice social distancing in public and to avoid gatherings to help prevent spreading the virus.

As of Wednesday, 149 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Amherst since the pandemic began in March, including 11 in the past two weeks.

UMass is keeping close eye on the situation as students, faculty and staff is required to get tested twice a week at the Mullins Center.

