UMass Amherst homecoming weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A time honored tradition at UMass Amherst has officially returned, homecoming weekend.

The business owner 22News spoke with said they are already seeing that homecoming traffic come through as students and alumni are finally able to come together. On campus, they had their big homecoming parade and 22News was there as they were getting the floats ready.

The annual homecoming parade is Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. starting at the Library South Lawn and end at the Homecoming Block Party on Metawampe Lawn. The block party is from 5 to 8 p.m. The UMass Minutemen hockey game begins at 7 p.m. against Providence College.

The UMass Minutemen football game begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against URI Rams.

Just down the road is Sunset Grill and Pizza, Rebecca Casagrande is the owner. It’s right on the campus border and they’re preparing for it to be about as busy as it was before the pandemic.

“I’m just going to sell as much stuff as I can this weekend and service the customers the best that we can and be happy that we’re able to put a little extra in the bank.” Rebecca Casagrande, Owner Sunset Grill and Pizza

The big challenge Rebecca said, is how you staff a weekend like this. For example before the pandemic they used to be able to stay open for the late night crowd, but this weekend they will only be able to stay open until midnight.