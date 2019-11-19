UMass Amherst hosts Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit in Northampton

Breaking News
AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is hosting the 2019 Commerical Vehicle Safety Summit.

UMassSafe, a division of the UMass Transportation Center, is holding the summit on Tuesday and Wednesday at Hotel Northampton on King Street.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event brings together safety stakeholders from across the Northeast from state trucking and bus associations, law enforcement, state drivers licensing agencies, universities, and government. It features plenary sessions, workshops, and demonstrations of innovative programming and technologies.

This year’s summit focuses on establishing partnerships between law enforcement institutions and leaders of the commercial vehicle industry in order to improve roadway safety for all drivers.

Keynote remarks will be given by the following:

  • Alan Hanson, Chief Counsel for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
  • Robert Molloy, director of the Office of Highway Safety at the National Transportation Safety Board.

