AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst and Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual community breakfast on Tuesday.

This breakfast is a chance to kick off the new academic year in Amherst by reconnecting with community and campus leaders, seeing old friends, and welcoming new Chancellor Javier Reyes and other new students.

This event, which is being catered by the award-winning UMass Dining, will be held in the Student Union Ballroom from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. There is free parking available in the Campus Center Garage.

The fall semester at UMass Amherst begins on Tuesday, September 6th.