UMass Amherst hosts in person Homecoming Weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Homecoming weekend is back at UMass Amherst and it’s in person once again.

The university’s annual homecoming parade kicked off on Friday and the Minutemen pride was on full display. Those who attended were able to see floats created by fraternities, sororities, and a number of student organizations at the university as well as live music from the UMass Marching Band.

For those looking to participate in more homecoming festivities attend the homecoming football game which kicks off at 3:30p.m. this Saturday. The Minutemen will face off with the URI Rams at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.