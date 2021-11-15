UMass Amherst hosts oral arguments to the Massachusetts Appeals Court

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) – UMass Amherst is hosting oral argument to the Massachusetts Appeals Court for members of the public to see justice system in action Monday morning.

The Appeals Court consists of a chief justice and 24 associate justices who decide over 1,000 cases each year. The justices review decisions that the trial judges from the several departments of the Trial Court have already made in many different kinds of cases. During a typical oral argument session, the panel of justices hears six cases, usually three criminal cases and three civil.

The Appeals Court almost always sits in panels of three. The composition of the three-judge panels changes regularly, so that each justice has the opportunity to sit with every other justice. During the event at UMass Amherst, Associate Justices Mary Thomas Sullivan, William J. Meade and Maureen Walsh will preside during the session. Each side of the case has 15 minutes to argue, during which the justices may pose questions to the attorneys.

Following oral argument, the three justices on the panel will write a decision, known as an opinion, for the court. In the small number of instances in which the justices disagree, there may be more than one opinion; then, two justices would constitute the majority, and the other justice, the minority.

Following a decision by the Appeals Court, some cases are appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court. The Supreme Judicial Court agrees to hear a small number of such cases. The vast majority of appeals are decided only by one of the two courts.