AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — For the second year in a row, UMass Amherst brought together state climate change pioneers to discuss what’s next for clean energy. The event brought together students from a variety of majors from history to engineering to discuss research when it comes to the shift towards clean energy technology.

22News was there for Monday morning’s career panel where students were able to ask questions about entering the clean energy industry. Questions were not only limited to entering the clean energy space, but also how the industry itself is evolving through research, policy, and technology.

Erin Baker is a Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at UMass Amherst and said it’s important to have this symposium because efforts are happening to transition away from fossil fuels and people from all over need to be a part of the discussion.

“We can do it in a way that is faster and fairer, or we can do it in ways that are slower or that don’t benefit everyone. By bringing this university community together and inviting people from the outside, we let people see how we can do this in a fast and fair way,” expressed Professor Erin Baker.

Monday’s symposium also featured roughly sixty posters from undergrad and graduate students

displaying their research on energy transition.