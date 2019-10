AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Women in Engineering and Computing Career Day will be hosted at the University of UMass Monday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event is until 1:15 p.m. at the Campus Center Auditorium. Students in grades 9-12 from 26 schools in the region including Agawam, Chicopee Comp, Holyoke High North, and Sabis International will be participating.

Professionals from eight corporations are expected to attend along with 35-40 teachers and counselors.