UMass Amherst increasing restrictions due to rise of COVID-19 cases on campus

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will be adding new restrictions on activities on the campus due to the increase in COVID-19 cases at the college.

In a news release sent out Friday, UMass Amherst has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently, mostly from undergraduate students. Recent test results show 239 new positive cases from February 1 to February 3.

In order to reduce the rise in cases, the following restrictions have been put in place and are effective as of Friday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m.:

  • No student gatherings of any size permitted on or off campus
  • Campus Recreation Center limited to virtual activities 
  • Dining grab-and-go service only (no in-person dining) 
  • Building access restricted. Face-to-face instruction and research spaces remain open. No other student gatherings in buildings permitted. Campus Center and Student Union will be open for individual access, but no gatherings allowed. 
  • Visitors not allowed on campus. The prohibition on visitors to residence halls remains in place.

There has been no indication that COVID-19 transmission has occurred between students that tested positive recently and staff. On-site staff are asked to continue their normal work schedules unless otherwise directed by a supervisor.

