UMass Amherst increasing restrictions due to rise of COVID-19 cases on campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will be adding new restrictions on activities on the campus due to the increase in COVID-19 cases at the college.

In a news release sent out Friday, UMass Amherst has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently, mostly from undergraduate students. Recent test results show 239 new positive cases from February 1 to February 3.

In order to reduce the rise in cases, the following restrictions have been put in place and are effective as of Friday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m.:

No student gatherings of any size permitted on or off campus

Campus Recreation Center limited to virtual activities

Dining grab-and-go service only (no in-person dining)

Building access restricted. Face-to-face instruction and research spaces remain open. No other student gatherings in buildings permitted. Campus Center and Student Union will be open for individual access, but no gatherings allowed.

Visitors not allowed on campus. The prohibition on visitors to residence halls remains in place.

There has been no indication that COVID-19 transmission has occurred between students that tested positive recently and staff. On-site staff are asked to continue their normal work schedules unless otherwise directed by a supervisor.