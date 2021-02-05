UMass Amherst increasing restrictions due to rise of COVID-19 cases on campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will be adding new restrictions on activities on the campus due to the increase in COVID-19 cases at the college.
In a news release sent out Friday, UMass Amherst has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases recently, mostly from undergraduate students. Recent test results show 239 new positive cases from February 1 to February 3.
In order to reduce the rise in cases, the following restrictions have been put in place and are effective as of Friday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m.:
- No student gatherings of any size permitted on or off campus
- Campus Recreation Center limited to virtual activities
- Dining grab-and-go service only (no in-person dining)
- Building access restricted. Face-to-face instruction and research spaces remain open. No other student gatherings in buildings permitted. Campus Center and Student Union will be open for individual access, but no gatherings allowed.
- Visitors not allowed on campus. The prohibition on visitors to residence halls remains in place.
There has been no indication that COVID-19 transmission has occurred between students that tested positive recently and staff. On-site staff are asked to continue their normal work schedules unless otherwise directed by a supervisor.