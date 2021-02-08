UMass Amherst issues high-risk restrictions after nearly 400 COVID-19 cases

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a report of 400 COVID-19 cases in five days, UMass Amherst has now implemented high-risk COVID-19 restrictions.

The university’s chancellor has now raised the school’s risk level to high, adding a range of new restrictions that will last at least two weeks. UMass Amherst is currently going through one of the most significant COVID-19 outbreaks of the academic year.

The state’s largest university started its spring semester on February 1 and since then, has reported nearly 400 positive cases. Restrictions have gone from elevated to high risk in a matter of days.

“Definitely scary, I was a little shocked, but I wasn’t expecting it to get this bad but it happened very quickly,” said Jasmine Hambaro, a senior at UMass Amherst.

For the foreseeable future, all UMass Amherst classes will take place remotely.

Students living on and off-campus housing are instructed not to leave their residences except for meals, COVID-19 testing, and medical appointments. In addition, all athletic practices and competitions are canceled.

UMass Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said much of this outbreak has been caused by undergraduate students not following social distancing and mask protocols.

He said, “From what I’ve seen on campus, certain frats could have contributed, especially after the first weekend, but I’m sure there are certain things happening off-campus.”

He warned that violating new restrictions could result in disciplinary action such as removal from campus housing or suspension.

“It’s a bunch of 18-20-year-olds so hopefully, they understand,” said UMass Amherst graduate student Erik Nordquist. “Maybe everyone will now play by the rules and keep their distance. Hopefully, that’s the case, I don’t know.”

The town of Amherst has also decided to not move forward with the ease of curfew and capacity restrictions.