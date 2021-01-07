UMass Amherst men’s basketball team sheltered in hotel 2-miles from Capitol during riots

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst Men’s Basketball Team was in D.C. scheduled to play, while the chaos at the Capitol unfolded.

Their hotel was just 2 miles from the Capitol and when the chaos began, they were evacuated from D.C. The school’s athletic program describing the events as stressful and scary.

“Our student athletes and staff got a first hand account of what our country is going through,” officials told 22News.

Horror unfolded at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday and while that was taking place, the UMass Amherst Men’s Basketball team was sheltering in their hotel, just down the street from the riot.

The team was scheduled to play George Washington at 6 p.m.

But the situation at the Capitol quickly turned violent, the D.C. mayor enacted a 6 p.m. curfew, which led to the cancellation of the game. Right away, UMass decided to get their basketball team out of that environment.

Director of Athletics, Ryan Bamford, said, “In a time period like this and a circumstance like that, basketball and athletics just takes a back seat. You try to make sure that everything you do is with safety and health at the forefront.”

The entire team and staff quickly boarded their charter flight back home. Bamford confirmed everyone associated with the basketball program made it home safely.

Rescheduling the game between UMass and George Washington is in the works. But, it’s unclear when or even if it will happen because of the shortened schedule due to COVID.