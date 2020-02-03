UMass Amherst monitoring students for coronavirus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst health officials are on high alert for any signs of the coronavirus, after it was diagnosed in a UMass Boston student last week.

A UMass Boston student in his 20’s was diagnosed as the first Massachusetts resident with the coronavirus Saturday after returning from China.

There are now 11 cases of the virus nationwide. Thousands of cases have been confirmed in China, with more than 300 deaths since the start of the year.

“I’m not that concerned around campus,” said Greg Garber, a UMass Amherst freshman. “I feel like everyone is pretty aware of it and if anyone has any problems everyone is willing to head down to University Health Services.”

UMass Amherst has no students reporting any symptoms of the coronavirus as of Monday. University Health Services serves UMass Amherst students, faculty and staff, and are encouraging anyone who may have flu-like symptoms to visit their office immediately.

The university is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to monitor the situation. There is currently no vaccine to prevent infection.

The best way to avoid being exposed to the virus is by washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

The Boston man who has coronavirus is quarantined at his home until health officials say otherwise.