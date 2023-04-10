AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst is partnering with a mental health organization to improve care access to students across the campus.

Mantra Health is a digital mental health clinic for young adults that provides evidence-based psychiatry services. For those seeking crisis intervention, short-term psychotherapy, support and therapy groups, psychological assessment, behavioral medicine, psychiatric services, and eating disorder consultations are encouraged to visit The Center for Counseling and Psychological Health (CCPH) online.

“Mantra Health and UMass Amherst share a similar clinical approach and commitment to student mental health success. This partnership is very much a collaborative effort,” said Ed Gaussen, Co-Founder and President of Mantra Health. “Along with UMass Lowell, we are looking forward to further growing our relationship with the UMass System and working closely with UMass Amherst.”

“Working with Mantra Health allows us to better meet the ever-changing mental health needs of our student population. This partnership is a valuable complement to the resources that we already offer on-campus,” said Dr. Rotkiewicz. “Mantra Health’s services are easy to access, students have more options for providers, and we’ve experienced an average of just six days between referral and first visit.”

UMass Lowell has been in partnership with Mantra Health since in October 2021.