UMass Amherst Police enforcing strict traffic laws to ensure safety on campus

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst Police Department is cracking down on drivers throughout campus.

There are more than 20,000 students at UMass Amherst every day, which means pedestrians are everywhere. The UMass Police Department is working to keep students safe by strictly enforcing traffic laws.

Students say walking around on campus can be extremely dangerous.

“People definitely drive too fast probably,” said Grace Murray, a UMass student. “There are a lot of pedestrians.”

In Massachusetts, it’s a law that you must come to a complete stop before turning right on red and that driver must yield to a pedestrian before turning. Many students we spoke to said that doesn’t always happen.

“Yes, all the time especially around this corner you can just turn on red whenever,” said Justin Ball, another UMass student. “So sometimes there will cars coming down and people just try and take the right, it’s bad.”

At most intersections campus drivers can turn right on red, however, many people don’t come to a complete stop before. The police are also reminding people to pay attention, whether you are a driver or pedestrian.