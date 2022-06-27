AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A hiring event that allows job seekers the opportunity to learn more about openings was held.

The UMass Amherst Police held a recruitment and hiring seminar at their campus location. Job seekers met with campus officers to learn more about the current and projected openings.

“This is a new effort for us trying to get more people in the door to learn more about us and appreciate what we do in the matter we do it. It’s been a challenging environment with the pandemic, the economy, and all the job opportunities. I think we have a really good working relationship with our community and they appreciate the services that we provide them,” Damian Dewolf of UMass Police told 22News.

The UMass Police Department is a full-service safety and law enforcement that is state and nationally accredited. UMPD is seeking entry-level and lateral transfer candidates.