CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The UMass Amherst Police have issued an advisory about a new traffic pattern on campus due to road construction.

The eastbound lanes of Massachusetts Ave are under construction. There is a road block and detour via a temporary access way through Lot 32 to get around the construction. Drivers will see posted signs and officers to guide traffic. Below is a video guide provided by campus police:

Video courtesy UMass-Amherst Police Department

Campus police will provide traffic updates as road construction progresses.