AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the individual pictured.

UMass Amherst Police Department on Friday said the person pictured is being sought for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Details about the investigation were not provided.

If this is you or if you know this person, you are asked to reach out to Officer McAllister of the UMass Amherst Police Department at (413) 545-2121.