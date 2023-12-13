AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police at UMass Amherst set aside time to acknowledge the compassion of a man and officer who assisted a person in crisis in October.

In a social media post, police at UMass said that on October 12th, a man they’ve identified as Fletcher drove by a person standing on the edge of the Route 116 bridge. Fletcher, along with UMass officer Jamie Posk, were able to speak to the person and prevent them from taking their own life.

Police said that Fletcher stayed with the individual until an ambulance arrived. They thanked Fletcher and Officer Posk for helping someone in their time of need.