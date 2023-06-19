AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A national poll conducted by UMass Amherst surveyed some of the cultural issues including diversity, trans rights, antisemitism, immigration, and the definition of the political buzzword of the day, “woke.”

From May 31st through June 8th, YouGov interviewed 1,133 respondents that matched the data set and were used to calculate the results in the Toplines and Crosstabs June 2023: Juneteenth Poll – Culture Clash poll published on Monday.

“What then does ‘woke’ mean to Americans?” Nteta asks. “We found that for most, the term that best describes woke is its synonym, ‘aware,’ with many speaking to the racial implications of the term – a callback to the origins of the term in the African American community where it was meant as a clarion call for people to awaken to the role of systemic racism in shaping the lives of people of color.”

The term “woke” means being “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination,” as defined by Wikipedia. When asked, “How much have you read, seen, or heard about the term ‘woke’?”, 46% said a lot and 13% of respondents have not heard of the term.

UMass Amherst Poll

“As the field of candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president takes shape, a common theme emanating from these candidates is an opposition to the nation’s turn toward ‘wokeism,’ with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boldly declaring that his state is ‘where woke goes to die,’” says Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the poll.

Below is the set of questions asked with the results of strongly support or agree. For a complete list of the poll visit polsci.umass.edu/research/umass-poll.

School Policies

ending the use of Native American names, symbols, or images to serve as high school, college, or university mascots or team names? 29% Blacks strongly support 18% all strongly support

removing books from public schools that include discussions of sexual orientation that some parents disapprove of? 20% Blacks strongly support 28% all strongly support

removing books from public schools that include discussions of race that some parents disapprove of? 12% Blacks strongly support 13% all strongly support



“With many deriding the so called ‘woke’ turn in the nation, America’s public schools have increasingly become a battleground in the ideological war over changing norms concerning gender identity, sexual orientation and race,” Nteta says. “A number of states have removed books that discuss the country’s racial legacy and history under the pretense that these books discuss race in a manner that is inappropriate for our children and young adults. However, these policies are unpopular among the mass public, as only a quarter (24%) of Americans support the removal of these books. This policy is also opposed by large swaths of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump voters, as only four in 10 support removing books on race that parents may disapprove of.”

DEI & Entertainment Policies

film and television executives taking into account racial, ethnic, and gender diversity in their casting decisions? 34% Blacks strongly support 21% all strongly support

African American actors or actresses appearing in roles that were once portrayed by white actors or actresses? 45% Blacks strongly support 24% all strongly support



“Although most Americans seem fine about increasing the representation of diversity in television and film, there is a hard core of Americans – between 20-30% – who oppose this,” says Jesse Rhodes, professor of political science at UMass Amherst and co-director of the poll. “This likely reflects these Americans’ general anxiety about increasing racial and ethnic diversity in American society, and the growing influence of people of color in our politics.”

“The release of Disney’s live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ in which African American actress Halle Bailey plays the role of Ariel, ignited a firestorm of controversy with some questioning why Disney replaced the originally white cartoon character of Ariel with an African American actress,” Nteta explains. “While a plurality of Americans (39%) take little issue in general with the increasing diversity seen in film and television as well as specific instances of African American actors (41%) inhabiting roles once played by white actors, this issue has emerged as another front in the partisan battlefield of American politics. While over 60% of Democrats and progressives express support for diversity in films and television, less than 20% of Republicans and conservatives express this same viewpoint.”

Two Genders

Which statement comes closer to your views, even if neither is exactly right?

Being a man or a woman is something that is permanent and cannot be changed. 66% Blacks 60% all

Being a man or a woman is something that can be changed and is largely up to the individual. 34% Blacks 40% all



Trans Policies

Several state legislatures have proposed or enacted legislation that . . .

prohibits transgender youth from joining school sponsored sports teams that match their gender identity, if their gender identity is different from their sex assigned at birth. Would you support or oppose a bill that prohibits transgender youth from joining school sponsored sports teams that match their gender identity? 27% Blacks strongly support 35% all strongly support

makes providing transgender youth with gender-affirming medical care a crime. Would you support or oppose a bill that designates the provision of gender-affirming medical care to transgender youth a crime? 11% Blacks strongly support 25% all strongly support



“In contrast with available medical and social scientific evidence, a solid majority of Americans (60%) believes that gender is something that is permanent and cannot be changed,” Rhodes says. “Moreover, a majority of Americans are willing to ban transgender youth from sports teams that conform to their gender identity and more than a third would support legislation to make providing gender-affirming care to transgender young people a crime. These attitudes contribute to an environment that puts transgender people, particularly transgender young people, at risk.”

Great Replacement

Immigrants invade and colonize the United States 10% Blacks strongly agree 16% all strongly agree

In America, native-born white people are being replaced by immigrants. 9% Blacks strongly agree 16% all strongly agree

African American people or Hispanic people in our country will eventually have more rights than whites. 9% Blacks strongly agree 16% all strongly agree

Democrats are working to open our borders to more immigrants. 19% Blacks strongly agree 35% all strongly agree

Some elected officials want to increase immigration in order to bring in obedient voters who will vote for them. 18% Blacks strongly agree 30% all strongly agree



Immigration Policies

Do you support or oppose . . .

building a wall along the border with Mexico? 14% Blacks strongly support 34% all strongly support

allowing the children of immigrants (also known as “Dreamers”) who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents to become citizens if they meet citizenship requirements and commit no crimes? 46% Blacks strongly support 43% all strongly support

allowing immigrants who are living in the United States illegally to become citizens if they meet citizenship requirements and commit no crime? 38% Blacks strongly support 34% all strongly support



“While the more virulent aspects of the ‘Great Replacement Theory’ generally fail to garner majoritarian support outside of conservatives and Republicans,” Nteta says, “two key tenets of the theory have emerged as relatively popular: the belief that elected officials – and Democrats in particular – are supporting lax immigration policies (52%) and that they are doing so to mobilize voters that will support them (49%). Given this perspective concerning Democrats’ purported relationship with immigration, it should come as no shock that a number of prominent Republicans, most notably Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, have called for President Biden’s impeachment based on his handling of the immigration crisis at the southern border.”

Legal Immigration

Should legal immigration be increased, kept at its present level, or decreased?

Increased: 26% Blacks, 25% all

Kept at its present level: 56% Blacks, 46% all

Decreased: 18% Blacks, 29% all

Anti-Semitism

Jews are more loyal to Israel than to America. 12% Blacks strongly agree 8% all strongly agree

It is appropriate for opponents of Israel’s policies and actions to boycott Jewish American owned businesses in their communities. 15% Blacks strongly agree 9% all strongly agree

Jews in the United States have too much power. 14% Blacks strongly agree 6% all strongly agree



“Despite the fact that the Founding Fathers were explicit about separating church and state, half of the Americans (50%) in our poll said that the U.S. was founded as a Christian nation,” La Raja says. “Perhaps more surprisingly, close to 40% believe that America ‘should always be a Christian nation.’ I think Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Franklin – who all kept religion at arms-length – would be surprised to look at these poll numbers.”

Christian Nationalism

The United States was founded as a Christian nation. 15% Blacks strongly agree 28% all strongly agree

The United States should always be a Christian nation. 22% Blacks strongly agree 24% all strongly agree



Group Feelings

Measured from 0 to 100 with 0 indicating “Coldest” and 100 indicating “Warmest.” Average

Score for Each Group Presented Below.