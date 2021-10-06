UMass Amherst provides update on racist emails investigation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass chancellor is promising severe sanctions and even expulsion as the college ramps up its investigation into racist emails.

UMass Amherst hired a digital forensics company to investigate. The chancellor said in a post on the college’s website that the company is targeting multiple sources, including the dark web. The racist emails were sent to several black student organizations the week of September 25.

I want to assure you that evidence gathered through the investigation leading to the person or group responsible for the hateful, racist emails will be shared with law enforcement officials for potential criminal prosecution. Currently, it is unknown whether the perpetrator is part of the campus community or not at all affiliated with UMass. If the source is someone in the campus community, that person will face severe university sanctions, up to and including expulsion or employment termination, as well as a referral to the District Attorney for criminal prosecution. UMass Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy

The chancellor is asking students and faculty to come forward with any information that could help with the investigation. You can remain anonymous.