UMass Amherst ranked #1 in Massachusetts for campus safety

AMHERST (WWLP) – A new study has ranked UMass Amherst to be the safest college campus in Massachusetts, and the 24th safest campus in the country.

The study by security company ADT looked at factors including hate crime, property crime, violent crime and violence against women.

This is ADT’s third annual report on the safest college campuses in America.

The report looks at the top 25 safest campuses overall, as well as safest in each state. A total of 435 schools met the required criteria for this study.

“I never see any bad people walking around here and it feels safe,” UMass Junior, Tom McGrail said. “They have the blue lights set up all over campus. It’s very well-lit at night. I never fear about keeping my wallet on me or anything like that.”

The study highlighted on-campus safety measures which include crime prevention workshops, counseling, and around-the-clock security forces.

The report also looked at a program on campus called the UMass Men and Masculinity Center, which is aimed at educating, supporting, and challenging male students to develop healthy aspects of masculinity.

Lakeland Community College in Kirtland, Ohio ranked number one in the country.

